Atma Xplorer

Nintendo 3DS
10 May 2016

Pokémon Sun and Moon gets a release date and a debut trailer

PC Games
19 November 2016

Overwatch: Origins Edition Black Friday Sale!

PC Games, PlayStation 4
14 October 2016

Steam to Fully Support DualShock 4 with upcoming update

PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita
25 December 2015

December 2015 PSN Flash Sale is up

7 September 2016

PlayStation 4

Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Pro

Formerly known as the PlayStation 4 Neo, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a souped up SKU of the PlayStation 4 family. According to Sony, it will have” more than double” the GPU power than the

7 September 2016

PlayStation 4

Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Slim

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced a slimmed down PlayStation 4 model.  Going by the model number CUH-2000, the PlayStation 4 will be the standard unit that you’ll be able to buy from stores.  It will

24 August 2016

PC Games ,PlayStation 3 ,PlayStation 4

Sony will bring PlayStation Now to Windows

One of the biggest problems with investing in a gaming PC instead of a console is that we usually don’t have enough cash to spare for the console afterwards.  Sony aims to fix that

6 June 2016

PlayStation 4

Final Fantasy XII gets a PlayStation 4 remaster

Praise be Square Enix, now I’m throwing my money at the screen 🙂 Square Enix has just announced theFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4 set for a 2017

1 June 2016

Xbox One

Xbox One gets a price drop: get one at just $299

Just in time for E3, Microsoft announced that the price for Xbox One will be adjusted to $299 in the U.S., €299 in Europe, and £279 in the U.K. For buyers looking for bundles, these

31 March 2016

PlayStation 4 ,Xbox One

Final Fantasy XV gets worldwide release on September 30

Square Enix has finally unveiled the release date for it’s highly anticipated, newest addition to the Final Fantasy franchise. Mark your calendars folks, the game releases for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on September

31 March 2016

PlayStation 4

[Rumor] PlayStation 4.5 set to release with 2x better GPU

First released back in 2013, the PlayStation 4 is rumored to be set for a major hardware upgrade sometime this year.  The source of the rumor is a NeoGAF user named OsirisBlack posting what he claims is

18 September 2015

PlayStation 4

Sony Announces new discounted prices for PlayStation 4 in Asia

Just in time for the holidays (or 2016 releases if you’re looking at your release calendar). As per Sony PH, the current SRP of the 500GB PlayStation 4 is currently at 25,000.  The new price

9 September 2015

PlayStation 3 ,PlayStation 4 ,Playstation Portable ,PlayStation Vita

PlayStation’s 20th anniversary sale is now live

The PlayStation brand has been around for 20 years and to commemorate this even, Sony has launched the 20th anniversary sale on the PlayStation Store.  Up for grabs are more than 100 PSP, PS Vita,

9 September 2015

Nintendo 3DS ,Random Post

Nintendo 3DS System Update 10.0.0-27 Is Available Now

A new minor update is available for your Nintendo 3DS units. According to the changelog, the update provides: Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user

24 August 2015

Nintendo 3DS ,Wii U

Capcom Publisher Sale on Nintendo eShop for 3DS, Wii U

North American 3DS and Wii U owners gets a special sale starting today for Capcom published titles.  The sale as indicated in the banner goes on from August 24 to August 31.  Be sure

18 August 2015

Nintendo 3DS

Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX demo now available

Huzzah!  You can now play with Mirai and the rest of the Vocaloid crew in their chibi forms as the demo Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX is now up on the 3DS eShop for both

13 July 2015

General Gaming

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata has passed away

Our deepest condolences to Nintendo.  As per the company’s official statement Satoru Iwata, president of Nintendo, has passed away. Satoru was appointed president of Nintendo back in 2002 and has been part of the industry

29 June 2015

PlayStation 4 ,PlayStation Vita

God Eater Resurrection Japanese release date set, debut trailer

Bandai Namco has officially announced the Japanese release date of God Eater Resurrection for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita – October 29.God Eater Resurrection is a remake of the PSP game God Eater Burst.

27 June 2015

PlayStation 3 ,PlayStation 4 ,PlayStation Vita

Fantasy Flash Sale goes up for Tales of titles, Sword Art Online, Dragon’s Dogma on Sale on PlayStation Network

Prepare your wallets, Sony Computer Entertainment America is holding a Sale with Fantasy Deals via the PlayStation Network this weekend for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.  Think you survived the Steam

23 June 2015

PlayStation 4

Sony official unveils new PlayStation 4 model – lighter and consumes less power

With Microsoft teasing a new Xbox One SKU (the same console yet with double the capacity), Sony has also officially announced it’s new PlayStation 4 SKU — that is a brand new model that’s

16 June 2015

PlayStation 4

Square Enix teases Final Fantasy VII remake for the PS4

Ok Sony, Square you got me. Take my money. This was something that long time fans (me included) have been clamoring year after year and now we finally have it. Final Fantasy VII is coming

11 June 2015

PC Games

Steam holding ‘monster’ summer sale until June 21

It’s that time of the year again folks.  Prepare your wallets, Steam’s annual summer sale is here. Yes, the daily sales and flash sales are back.  As a reminder, if you see the game as

10 June 2015

Xbox One

Microsoft updates Xbox One with 1TB storage, new controller, and PC Adapter

Ahead of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2015), Microsoft has announced an updated Xbox One model that should roll out into stores some time soon. The new Xbox One will ship with a 1TB hard

3 June 2015

PC Games

Final Fantasy Type-0 heads to PC via Steam

Like some of the more recent Final Fantasy titles, Final Fantasy Type-0 is making it’s way to Windows PCs via Steam sometime in the future.The announcement was made by Square Enix via twitter. No other

