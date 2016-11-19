Atma Xplorer

Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Pro
Formerly known as the PlayStation 4 Neo, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a souped up SKU of the PlayStation 4 family. According to Sony, it will have” more than double” the GPU power than the
Who said Blizzard didn’t do Black Friday sales?The Origins Edition of Overwatch is on a 40% off sale until November 28! Too bad the standard edition is still the same price. The OE copy nets
Still on the fence on what controller to use with your PC? I’m a bit biased to the DualShock controllers so it’s a happy coincidence that Steam will be adding full support for Steam (and
Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced a slimmed down PlayStation 4 model. Going by the model number CUH-2000, the PlayStation 4 will be the standard unit that you’ll be able to buy from stores. It will
One of the biggest problems with investing in a gaming PC instead of a console is that we usually don’t have enough cash to spare for the console afterwards. Sony aims to fix that
19 November 2016
Praise be Square Enix, now I’m throwing my money at the screen 🙂 Square Enix has just announced theFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4 set for a 2017
Just in time for E3, Microsoft announced that the price for Xbox One will be adjusted to $299 in the U.S., €299 in Europe, and £279 in the U.K. For buyers looking for bundles, these
Square Enix has finally unveiled the release date for it’s highly anticipated, newest addition to the Final Fantasy franchise. Mark your calendars folks, the game releases for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on September
First released back in 2013, the PlayStation 4 is rumored to be set for a major hardware upgrade sometime this year. The source of the rumor is a NeoGAF user named OsirisBlack posting what he claims is
Just in time for the holidays (or 2016 releases if you’re looking at your release calendar). As per Sony PH, the current SRP of the 500GB PlayStation 4 is currently at 25,000. The new price
The PlayStation brand has been around for 20 years and to commemorate this even, Sony has launched the 20th anniversary sale on the PlayStation Store. Up for grabs are more than 100 PSP, PS Vita,
A new minor update is available for your Nintendo 3DS units. According to the changelog, the update provides: Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user
North American 3DS and Wii U owners gets a special sale starting today for Capcom published titles. The sale as indicated in the banner goes on from August 24 to August 31. Be sure
Huzzah! You can now play with Mirai and the rest of the Vocaloid crew in their chibi forms as the demo Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX is now up on the 3DS eShop for both
Our deepest condolences to Nintendo. As per the company’s official statement Satoru Iwata, president of Nintendo, has passed away. Satoru was appointed president of Nintendo back in 2002 and has been part of the industry
Bandai Namco has officially announced the Japanese release date of God Eater Resurrection for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita – October 29.God Eater Resurrection is a remake of the PSP game God Eater Burst.
Prepare your wallets, Sony Computer Entertainment America is holding a Sale with Fantasy Deals via the PlayStation Network this weekend for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Think you survived the Steam
With Microsoft teasing a new Xbox One SKU (the same console yet with double the capacity), Sony has also officially announced it’s new PlayStation 4 SKU — that is a brand new model that’s
Ok Sony, Square you got me. Take my money. This was something that long time fans (me included) have been clamoring year after year and now we finally have it. Final Fantasy VII is coming
It’s that time of the year again folks. Prepare your wallets, Steam’s annual summer sale is here. Yes, the daily sales and flash sales are back. As a reminder, if you see the game as
Ahead of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2015), Microsoft has announced an updated Xbox One model that should roll out into stores some time soon. The new Xbox One will ship with a 1TB hard
Like some of the more recent Final Fantasy titles, Final Fantasy Type-0 is making it’s way to Windows PCs via Steam sometime in the future.The announcement was made by Square Enix via twitter. No other