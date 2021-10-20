God of War breaching into PCs in January 2022

True to their word, Sony is starting to bring more PlayStation exclusive titles to the PC – this time it’s Sony Santa Monica Studios’ 2018 PlayStation exclusive, God of War.

I had to do a double take when I saw the channel this was posted on, yep that is the official PlayStation channel.

The game will launch on both Steam and Epic Game Store for $49.99 with the Steam page already active for pre-order.

As this is a PC version, we’re expecting more than just a lazy port right? It looks like that’s on the mark as the listed features include:

“high fidelity graphics,” including 4K resolution,

DLSS and reflex support for higher frame rates and sharper graphics,

ultra-widescreen support

I for one can’t wait for the modding community to get their hands on this 🙂