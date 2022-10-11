Nintendo Switch System Update 15.0.0 Is Available Now

A new firmware is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Aside from general stability fixes, we get some improvements on how screenshots can be taken

Ver. 15.0.0 (Released October 10, 2022)

The location of the Bluetooth® Audio menu within System Settings has moved.

Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Video capture is not supported.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.