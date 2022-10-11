Atma Xplorer

Nintendo Switch System Update 15.0.0 Is Available Now

Posted by October 11, 2022

A new firmware is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Aside from general stability fixes, we get some improvements on how screenshots can be taken

Switch-Update

Ver. 15.0.0 (Released October 10, 2022)

  • The location of the Bluetooth® Audio menu within System Settings has moved.

  • Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Video capture is not supported.

  • General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

 

 

