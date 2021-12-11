Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC

The PlayStation exclusivity of the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally ended as Square Enix has announced that the game will finally be available on the PC and soon.

The date? December 16 2021.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (meaning the base game plus the DLC FF7R Intermission with Yuffie will be available exclusively on the Epic Game Store – at least for now.

The following specs are published as minimum and recommended for running the game:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 – 64bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM); DirectX 12 GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM); DirectX 12 Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB available space

– Assuming a Resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

There currently is no word on an Xbox release or a Steam release but considering previous Final Fantasy games, it’s only a matter of time.