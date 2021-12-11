Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC

Posted by December 11, 2021 • PC GamesAdd Comment

The PlayStation exclusivity of the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally ended as Square Enix has announced that the game will finally be available on the PC and soon.

The date?  December 16 2021.

 

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (meaning the base game plus the DLC FF7R Intermission with Yuffie will be available exclusively on the Epic Game Store – at least for now.

The following specs are published as minimum and recommended for running the game:

  Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 – 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)
Processor Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
Memory 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM
Graphics GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM); DirectX 12 GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM); DirectX 12
Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB available space

– Assuming a Resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

There currently is no word on an Xbox release or a Steam release but considering previous Final Fantasy games, it’s only a matter of time.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats