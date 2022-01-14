Sony to keep producing PlayStation 4 amid PlayStation 5 shortage

Have you tried looking for a brand new PlayStation 4? It’s almost as hard to buy as a PlayStation 5.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed PS4 production would continue this year and said the company had not planned to stop making the console. “It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations,” the company said to Bloomberg.

With demand still high, the PlayStation 4 will provide a cheaper alternative to the PlayStation 5 for the time being — or an available alternative, at least until we can easily get a unit without a pesky pre-order window.

source Bloomberg