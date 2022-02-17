Wii U and 3DS titles to leave Nintendo eShop in March 2023
Nintendo has officially set a date for the digital demise of it’s beloved portable console, the 3DS and it’s previous home/portable console the Wii U and that date is March 2023.
As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos. Furthermore, as this date draws closer, related services will cease to function:
- As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
- As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.
Users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used with the Nintendo Switch family of systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these systems until late March 2023. After that, the balance can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
No changes are planned for Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
The changes to Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will simultaneously take effect in software on these platforms where it is possible to make purchases, such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop and Nintendo Badge Arcade.
Even after late March 2023, and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
We thank you for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. While we hope that you will continue to enjoy using these systems, we have taken this opportunity to prepare a website where you can look back on your time with them via various play statistics. Please visit https://my-nintendo-3ds-wiiu-memories.nintendo.com/.
Q&A
- Why is this happening?
- Why are you announcing this now?
- Are any other services or functions of Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems going to be discontinued, such as online play?
- How long will it still be possible to redownload previously purchased content in Nintendo eShop for Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems? How long will those systems still support online play?
- There are still Nintendo eShop Cards at retailers that show the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS logos. What will happen to them?
- If someone visits Nintendo eShop and wants to download something on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family systems after late March 2023, what will they able to do?
Why is this happening?
This is part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time.
Why are you announcing this now?
We are providing this notice more than a year in advance of the end of purchases so users will have plenty of time to prepare.
Are any other services or functions of Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems going to be discontinued, such as online play?
There are no plans to make any further changes at this time.
How long will it still be possible to redownload previously purchased content in Nintendo eShop for Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems? How long will those systems still support online play?
For the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
There are still Nintendo eShop Cards at retailers that show the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS logos. What will happen to them?
- These cards will continue to be at retail while supplies last.
- All Nintendo eShop Cards can be used to add funds to a Nintendo Account balance for use on the Nintendo Switch
- This can be done via Nintendo eShop on the system itself or via web browser at the My Nintendo Store.
If someone visits Nintendo eShop and wants to download something on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family systems after late March 2023, what will they able to do?
- On both platforms, users will still be able to:
- Redownload content they own
- Download existing software updates
- On both platforms, users will not be able to:
- Purchase any content
- On Nintendo 3DS, this includes paid content, plays and passes in software such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop, Nintendo Badge Arcade and Pokémon Bank.
- On Wii U, this includes passes in software such as Wii Sports Club.
- Download demos
- Download free-to-start software
- Redeem a download code
- Add funds to their Nintendo eShop balance
- On Nintendo 3DS family systems, users will still be able to:
- Download a small number of free themes from Theme Shop
On May 23 of this year, Nintendo will start cutting off the Wii U and 3DS by removing the ability to add funds via credit carts, on August 29, Nintendo eShop cards will be up next and by the time the eShop side closes, only physical cartridges will be the only way to acquire games for these consoles.
Nintendo says it is still possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and play online games on both consoles after the March 2023 shutdown, you just cant make new purchases.
Personally this is a gut punch because of my purchases and plans to purchase for the virtual Console. Yes it’s on the Switch too somewhat but it’s library-wise, it’s not comparable in the very least.
The Wii U eShop offers more than 300 games via Virtual Console in North America, while the Nintendo 3DS eShop offers 191.
