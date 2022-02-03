The Nintendo Switch outsells Wii and PlayStation

Nintendo has a portable machine that prints money.

The Nintendo Switch has broken two more records as of today

it surpassed 100 million sales faster than any other console in history

it’s also become Nintendo’s best-selling home console ever.

As of Nintendo’s latest financials, the new Switch OLED has sold 10.67 million units as of Q3 bringing the total sales of the Switch Family to 103.54 million units since it’s 2017 launch.

Here’s how the Switch compares to the other best-selling dedicated gaming platforms of all time:

System Sales total PlayStation 2 155 million (approx) Nintendo DS 154.02 million Game Boy & Game Boy Color 118.69 million PlayStation 4 116.6 million Nintendo Switch 103.54 million PlayStation 102.49 million Nintendo Wii 101.63 million PlayStation 3 87.4 million (approx) Xbox 360 84 million (approx) Game Boy Advance 81.51 million