The Nintendo Switch outsells Wii and PlayStation
Nintendo has a portable machine that prints money.
The Nintendo Switch has broken two more records as of today
- it surpassed 100 million sales faster than any other console in history
- it’s also become Nintendo’s best-selling home console ever.
As of Nintendo’s latest financials, the new Switch OLED has sold 10.67 million units as of Q3 bringing the total sales of the Switch Family to 103.54 million units since it’s 2017 launch.
Here’s how the Switch compares to the other best-selling dedicated gaming platforms of all time:
Tags: Nintendo Switch, NIntendo Switch OLED
|System
|Sales total
|PlayStation 2
|155 million (approx)
|Nintendo DS
|154.02 million
|Game Boy & Game Boy Color
|118.69 million
|PlayStation 4
|116.6 million
|Nintendo Switch
|103.54 million
|PlayStation
|102.49 million
|Nintendo Wii
|101.63 million
|PlayStation 3
|87.4 million (approx)
|Xbox 360
|84 million (approx)
|Game Boy Advance
|81.51 million