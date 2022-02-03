Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » The Nintendo Switch outsells Wii and PlayStation

The Nintendo Switch outsells Wii and PlayStation

Posted by February 4, 2022 • Nintendo SwitchAdd Comment

Nintendo has a portable machine that prints money.

SwitchOLED

The Nintendo Switch has broken two more records as of today

  • it surpassed 100 million sales faster than any other console in history
  • it’s also become Nintendo’s best-selling home console ever.

As of Nintendo’s latest financials, the new Switch OLED has sold 10.67 million units as of Q3 bringing the total sales  of the Switch Family to 103.54 million units since it’s 2017 launch.

Here’s how the Switch compares to the other best-selling dedicated gaming platforms of all time:

SystemSales total
PlayStation 2155 million (approx)
Nintendo DS154.02 million
Game Boy & Game Boy Color118.69 million
PlayStation 4116.6 million
Nintendo Switch103.54 million
PlayStation102.49 million
Nintendo Wii101.63 million
PlayStation 387.4 million (approx)
Xbox 36084 million (approx)
Game Boy Advance81.51 million
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats