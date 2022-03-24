PS5 Firmware 5.00 (22.01-05.00.00) and PS4 Firmware 9.50 released 

Sony has pushed firmware updates for both of it’s current consoles – as with other updates, be sure to read through other people’s experiences before proceeding with the update process.

PlayStation 5 update 22.01-05.00.00 patch notes

Voice chats are now called parties.

For easier access we have divided the Game Base into three tabs: [Freunde], [Partys] and [Nachrichten].

From the Game Base Control Menu and Maps you can now do the following:

Show all your friends under the tab [Freunde] in the control menu.

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start screen sharing to use Share Play.

Add a player to a group or create a new group directly from the Messages card. You can also use this card to send video clips, pictures, and text messages, and view a group’s shared media.

Now when someone in a group is sharing their screen, they’ll see the On Air icon. You can do that on the tab [Partys] check.

The search function for players and friend requests is now under the tab [Freunde].

We’ve made it easier to decline friend requests by adding the button to your friend request list [Ablehnen] have added. Under (Accessibility), we’ve updated the following: We’ve updated the following for the screen reader:

The screen reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean.

The screen reader can now read notifications aloud.

You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played through both the left and right headphones.

When the headphones are connected, go to [Einstellungen] > [Ton] > [Audioausgabe] and then activate [Mono-Audio für Kopfhörer]. Alternatively you can [Einstellungen] > [Barrierefreiheit] > [Anzeige und Ton] go and then [Mono-Audio für Kopfhörer] activate.

You can now show a tick next to enabled settings so you can easily tell they’re enabled.

Go to [Einstellungen] > [Barrierefreiheit] > [Anzeige und Ton] and activated [Häkchen bei aktivierten Einstellungen anzeigen]. Under (Trophies), we’ve updated the following: Updated the visual design of the trophy cards and the trophy list.

The Trophy Tracker will now show suggested trophies to earn when playing a game. We’ve made the following changes to the features available in the Create menu: We’ve added a new feature: Voice Command (Preview). Voice Command (Preview) understands voice commands to find and open games, applications, and settings, and to control media playback.

To get started, go to [Einstellungen] > [Sprachbefehl] and activate [Sprachbefehl (Vorschau) aktivieren]. Then say “Hey, PlayStation!” and prompt your PS5 to do something.

With this feature, you can find and open games, apps and settings, control your media without even touching a button, and much more.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with US and UK PSN accounts. We added support for the Ukrainian language. Other updated features We’ve made the following improvements to the game library:

On the tab [Deine Sammlung] you can now filter your games by genre to find the games you want to play faster.

We’ve pinned PlayStation Plus to the left edge of the Games home screen.

You can now redeem monthly games faster.

Accessing the PS Plus game collections just got easier from the Home screen.

We’ve added a button map that shows you how to reload and zoom in the web browser.

If you want to report something someone said in a party, there are now icons to help you identify who is speaking. This will help PlayStation’s security team take appropriate action based on your report.

We’ve made the console safer for child accounts:

If they’re viewing a purchased or installed game that they’re not allowed to play, the game’s wallpaper will be hidden.

Activity cards such as For example, what appears in Control Center or Game Hub will not appear in age-restricted games.

You can now keep the games or apps you selected on your home screen.

When you’re focused on a game or app, press the Options button to open the Options menu and select [Auf dem Home-Bildschirm behalten] the end. The games and apps you want to keep stay on your Home screen.

You can put a maximum of 5 games and apps on each home screen.

You can now have three more games and apps on your home screen.

We’ve changed the look and feel of the user guide to make it easier to read. If you prefer the old look, you can change it back.

We now support more emojis.

We changed the Polish keyboard layout.

We have updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

PlayStation 4 Firmware 9.50 patch notes

In Party, we’ve updated the following: Now when you start a party, you can select either an open party or a closed party. An open party lets your friends join without an invite. Friends of party members can also join. A closed party is only for players you invite.

You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume of each player in a party. Other updated features We’ve added Ukrainian language support.

Along side the console firmware updates, Sony is also releasing an update for the PS App with a new UI and better Party management.