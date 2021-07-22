“Savior From Another World” Aloy joins the traveller in Genshin Impact

Horizon Zero Dawn fans who are also Genshin Impact fans will no doubt be happy with this collaboration.

“Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That’s why I’m here with you.”

Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis

An outcast since birth, Aloy grew up in a harsh mountain wilderness near the tribe that shunned her. Fostered by an expert hunter, she trained to hunt with cat-like grace and deadly accuracy – but the things she most wanted to learn, he could not teach her. Most of all, she burned to know the circumstances of her birth – who her parents were, and why she was shunned by the tribe.

Her quest for answers swept her into a wider and more dangerous world than she ever could have imagined. She encountered strange and powerful new tribes, ancient ruins rife with mysteries, and dangerous enemies, both human and machine.

Eventually she learned that her origins and destiny were deeply tied to the fate of the world itself, and fought an epic battle to save it against the evil forces of an artificial intelligence from the ancient past.

She thought that this would be the end of her journey. But there is always more to an adventurer’s tale. She has now come to Teyvat in search of a new challenges.

In this brave new world, Aloy is ready for the hunt!

“I’m not much for talking about myself. The mission is what’s important.”

An agile hunter from the Nora tribe. With bow in hand, she’s always ready to protect the innocent.

Travelers, let’s welcome Aloy – “Savior From Another World!”