Nintendo 3DS System Update 11.16.0-49U Is Available Now

September 13, 2022

A new minor update is available for your Nintendo 3DS units.

“Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.”

The previous update (Version 11.16.0-48) was also a stability update, but included some updates to the 3DS eShop, web browser, and a few other areas.  As with other stability updates, this probably closes existing exploits.

source en-americas-support.nintendo.com

