Microsoft starts Xbox Game Pass preview in Southeast Asia

The Xbox Game Pass is a great way to break into gaming but it’s mostly an EU and US only affair at the moment. As of today, Microsoft is bringing a preview of the PC Game Pass to five countries in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

And the best part? The first month of PC Game Pass will cost just RM1.00 or 12.3329 PHP.

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 March 2022 – We’re excited to announce we’re bringing a preview of PC Game Pass to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam for the first time. Beginning today, players can register for the PC Game Pass preview giving them access to a library of over 100 high-quality games including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, and an EA Play membership for one low monthly price. With a huge variety of PC games across genres, and new games added all the time, there’s something for everyone to play.

It only takes a few minutes to join the preview in the Xbox Insider app.1 Players can then trial PC Game Pass for RM1.00 for the duration of the preview as we setup and test the local payment systems. As this is the first step in bringing access to PC Game Pass in the region, participants can test and share their feedback so we can make improvements across the service. We look forward to sharing more about how to join PC Game Pass when the service launches in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam later this year.

PC Game Pass launched in 2019 and was built from the ground up in partnership with the PC gaming community to give gamers everywhere the ultimate freedom to discover and play a highly curated library of great games. Since then, we have continued to evolve the service based on what we’ve heard from members across the world. We’re committed to helping gamers discover their next favorite games, and we are excited to bring these experiences to these new countries in Southeast Asia.

“At Xbox, our mission is simple, to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Bringing PC Game Pass to new countries in Southeast Asia is an important part of how we will achieve this as we strive to reach billions of players,” said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia Business Lead.

PC Game Pass includes Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. This includes new Xbox Game Studios titles on day one like Halo Infinite, as well as iconic franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda Softworks, independent games and blockbusters. EA Play is also included with the service, featuring some of the world’s biggest franchises including FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect.

“PC Game Pass features a large library of high-quality titles from diverse game studios, with experiences from every genre. Xbox Insiders will get the first opportunity to experience the value that PC Game Pass offers, and we look forward to making the service available to more gamers soon.”