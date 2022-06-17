Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Crisis Core fans rise up! Zack’s story which was previously a PlayStation Portable exclusive will now be available on all existing platforms!



The best part? It will launch this winter.

Here’s a basic comparison of the graphical overhaul for the Remake of Crisis Core:

Here is an overview of the game, via Square Enix:

What is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? The new game is a full remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which originally launched back in 2007. That game quickly won acclaim thanks to innovative gameplay, likeable characters and an impactful narrative that added even more detail and richness to the world of Final Fantasy VII. Now it’s coming back in a new and improved form. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game – for example, the graphics have been converted to HD, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack! Long-time Final Fantasy VII fans will require no introduction to the inestimable Mr. Fair, but newer players may be wondering: who’s this black-haired fellow—and why is he holding such a familiar sword?

The Japanese voice cast is as follows:

Zack Fair (voiced by Kenichi Suzumura)

Angeal Hewley (voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue)

Genesis (voiced by GACKT)

Sephiroth (voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa)

Aeirth Gainsborough (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto)

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots at the gallery. Visit the official Japanese website here.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer