How to download and preload Genshin Impact 2.0 Update on PC and Mobile?

The next update of Genshin Impact, v2.0 will be releasing tomorrow and to save yourself time and frustration (speaking from experience), it is recommended to update your copy of the game ahead of the new patch’s release.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is a highly awaited updated as it brings us a new region – Inazuma and of course, a slew of new characters to interact with and roll for.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.0 on PC and Mobile?

For PC gamers, the update process is pretty straight forward:

All you need to do is open the Genshin Impact Launcher and you should see the button to get the preinstall of the new patch. After the process completes, you should see this:

For Android and IOS

Launch the game

Login to your character account

Open the Paimon Menu

Click Settings

Click Other

Select Pre-Install Resource Package

And that’s it, you’re ready to play Genshin Impact 2.0 once the server maintenance completes.

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



?Update Schedule?

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021