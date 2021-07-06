Nintendo Switch gets v12.1.0 firmware
Nintendo has released a new firmware for the Switch. Version 12.1.0 is a minor bug fix bringing more of that good stability.
Ver. 12.1. (Released July 7, 2021)
- If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data.
- When deleting the old data, you won’t be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
