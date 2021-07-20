Nintendo to cut off credit and debit card payments from 3DS and Wii U eShops on January 18, 2022
Looks like we’re finally seeing the EOL for both the Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U.
We would like to inform you that the handling of credit cards and transportation e-money in the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U will be terminated at 9:00 a.m. on January 18, 2022 (Tuesday). After the termination, you will no longer be able to add balances using credit cards and transportation e-money from the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U.
For those of us still playing the 3DS (and the 3 of you still playing on the Wii U), you can still use indirect methods such as adding funds to the 3DS or Wii U via the Nintendo Switch or eShop cards.
source ReseteraTags: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U