My experience ordering online from Datablitz
The venerable gaming shop Datablitz has opened it’s e-commerce store during the middle of the NCR lockdown. So far, people using the online shop have had hit or miss experiences so I wondered how they would be able to service someone who isn’t in the metro like me.
Here’s my experience ordering from Datablitz’s online store.
I saw that Datablitz was having a promotion on their PS4 Dualshock 4 controllers; I play on both the PS4 and my PC and most of the time I use a DS4 controller because I love it’s ergonomics — also a boon for playing Monster Hunter World :). Since I didn’t want to deal with switching and re-pairing my controller each time I needed to switch platform, I decided to buy a dedicated controller for my PC.
It was 10:30pm Monday when I decided to place my order for a Magma Red Dualshock 4 controller (now currently sold out).
To expedite, I paid for my order via dragon pay. Datablitz has to manually verify any other form of payment so I didn’t want to deal with the additional wait.
Once I received the Dragon pay confirmation, all I needed to do was to wait.
And I didn’t wait long. At about 11am the next day, I received an update on my order.
And about 3 hours later.
Turn around time is less than 24 hours and shipping cost is less than half a cup of coffee at Starbucks. Not bad. 🙂
Pro tip if you plan on ordering:
- Pay via DragonPay
- If you can wait, don’t order when there’s game release.
- Make sure your lines are open for any updates from them