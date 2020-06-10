Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Nintendo’s 2020 Summer Sale is up

Nintendo’s 2020 Summer Sale is up

Posted by June 10, 2020 • Nintendo SwitchAdd Comment

Nintendo’s US eShop is holding it’s annual Summer Sale with popular titles like Super Mario Party at 50% off.

Top Games on Sale at:

  • Overwatch Legendary Edition at 50% off ($39.99 to $19.99)
  • Super Mario Party at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
  • Super Mario Bros.  U Delux at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls Skyrim at 50% off ($59.99 to $29.99)
  • Dragon Quest XI at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)

Head to the Nintendo eshop for more details on what’s on sale

Related content:

  1. Nintendo Switch gets v10.0.2 firmware
  2. Golden Week sale at Humble Bundle, Japanese Games up to 85% off
  3. GoG reminds us of free games in it’s catalog
  4. Monster Hunter World amd Iceborne on Sale on Steam
  5. Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Currently Free To Download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox
  6. Grab the Witcher Goodies Collection for Free at GoG
  7. 2020 Summer Steam Sale is under way
  8. Free PlayStation games from Sony’s Stay At Home Initiative
  9. Steam’s Golden Week Sale for 2020 is now live
  10. PS4 firmware 7.01 now available

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats