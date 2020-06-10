Nintendo’s 2020 Summer Sale is up
Nintendo’s US eShop is holding it’s annual Summer Sale with popular titles like Super Mario Party at 50% off.
Top Games on Sale at:
- Overwatch Legendary Edition at 50% off ($39.99 to $19.99)
- Super Mario Party at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
- Super Mario Bros. U Delux at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Skyrim at 50% off ($59.99 to $29.99)
- Dragon Quest XI at 30% off ($59.99 to $41.99)
Head to the Nintendo eshop for more details on what’s on sale