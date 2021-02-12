Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC on March 30

The only real downside is if you only buy games on Steam, it’s only on the Epic Game Store.

Heads up Kingdom Hearts fans.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory are going to be exclusively available on the Epic Games Store starting March 30.

“It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many Kingdom Hearts adventures to PC gamers around the world,” said producer Ichiro Hazama in a press release. “Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I’m incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of Kingdom Hearts on PC.”

Each title is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is also available on Switch.

For die hard fans, yes they will be available with both Japanese and English audio.

Here is an overview of each game, via their store pages:

■ Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix ($49.99) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix is an HD remastered collection is an essential collection, featuring: Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics) Start your Kingdom Hearts journey now! ■ Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue ($59.99) Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD – A full-HD remaster. Sora and Riku take on the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for their coming showdown with Master Xehanort.

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) – A new HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers from the series’ origins

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage – – A brand new episode that links to Kingdom Hearts III. ■ Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind ($59.99) Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds Also includes Re Mind—the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. In this additional chapter, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard determined to rescue Kairi and discovers truths that he never before imagined. Exclusive new “Element Encoder” Keyblade with purchase.

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds.

Unlock the Power of the Keyblades.

Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames.

Includes Re Mind (downloadable content). ■ Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory ($59.99) Featuring many characters from the Kingdom Hearts Series as playable characters. In some stages, Disney characters will appear as guest members to lend you a hand. With tracks from both the Kingdom Hearts series and Disney, relive the music of this series with over 140 featured tracks. Battle solo or team up with a friend as you join Sora, Donald, and Goofy to battle the Heartless