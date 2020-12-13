Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Nintendo Switch v11.0.1 firmware now available

Nintendo Switch v11.0.1 firmware now available

Posted by December 13, 2020 • Nintendo SwitchAdd Comment

Nintendo has released a new firmware for the Switch correcting some bugs that appeared on the previous major patch (v11.0.0).

 

Switch-Update

Important: If you are unable to perform the system update, restart your console and try again.

Ver. 11.0.1 (Released December 11, 2020)

Corrections for the following problems that occurred with system update version 11.0.0:

  • Corrected a problem where some games couldn’t be played correctly.
  • Corrected a problem where, in combination with some TVs, the image would not be displayed in TV mode and an error occurred.
  • Corrected a problem which changed how the Control Stick and the C Stick on the Nintendo GameCube controller responded.

source Nintendo

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Recent Searches

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats