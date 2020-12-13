Nintendo Switch v11.0.1 firmware now available

Nintendo has released a new firmware for the Switch correcting some bugs that appeared on the previous major patch (v11.0.0).

Ver. 11.0.1 (Released December 11, 2020) Corrections for the following problems that occurred with system update version 11.0.0: Corrected a problem where some games couldn’t be played correctly.

Corrected a problem where, in combination with some TVs, the image would not be displayed in TV mode and an error occurred.

Corrected a problem which changed how the Control Stick and the C Stick on the Nintendo GameCube controller responded.

source Nintendo