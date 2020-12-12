Cyberpunk 2077 gets 1.04 hotfix for PlayStations and PC
Xbox users sadly need to wait a few more days but for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users and PC users, you can now download the 1.04 hotfix for CyberPunk 2077.
Here are the list of changes for the latest hotfix:
Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.
Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
- Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.
Performance & Stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes.
Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.
PC-specific
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.
Console-specific
Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
- Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.
For Steam users, the update should be readily available (and installed) the next time your computer connects Steam, for console users, it should popup as a notification on your dashboard