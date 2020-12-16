Among Us now available on the Nintendo Switch

The popular teamwork (and betrayal) based game is now available on the Nintendo Switch.



Caveat, if you want to play online it requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership. But that’s a given if you’ve played anything that requires online multiplayer on the switch before.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Previously a mobile and PC only game, Among Us seems to be a perfect fit with the Switch considering it’s mobile-first appeal.

Yes it supports crossplay so you can play with your friends who are on a mobile phone and those on a PC with the only caveat that you need a separate device if you want to talk via Discord during “emergencies.”

Among Us is scheduled to be available on the Nintendo Switch starting on December 15th.

via Nintendo