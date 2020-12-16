Atma Xplorer

Among Us now available on the Nintendo Switch

Posted by December 16, 2020 • Nintendo Switch

The popular teamwork (and betrayal) based game is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Caveat, if you want to play online it requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.  But that’s a given if you’ve played anything that requires online multiplayer on the switch before.

Previously a mobile and PC only game, Among Us seems to be a perfect fit with the Switch considering it’s mobile-first appeal.  

Yes it supports crossplay so you can play with your friends who are on a mobile phone and those on a PC with the only caveat that you need a separate device if you want to talk via Discord during “emergencies.”

Among Us is scheduled to be available on the Nintendo Switch starting on December 15th.

