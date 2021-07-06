Nintendo announces non-pro Nintendo Switch OLED

Despite the number of rumors that the Switch Pro is coming in 2021, it seems that Nintendo managed to stay those wild speculations and announced a minor spec bump to the v2 hardware of the Nintendo Switch.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says in a press release issued a few minutes ago. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

What’s new in the Nintendo Switch OLED (non-pro)?

A new screen that bumps the previous 6.2″ screen to 7.0″ and now sporting OLED instead of the venerable LCD. The resolution will remain at 1280×720 and will still only boost to 1080p while docked. So no, this is not the switch Pro model that the rumor mill has been going on about.

Double the onboard storage from 32GB to 64GB

A new dock with a wired ethernet port

Improved audio for handheld or table top play

battery life of up to nine hours

There’s also an improved kick stand that now stretches across the length of the device instead of the small stick that usually gets booted off the device with so much as a breeze. The downside is that this ensures that all existing cases will not work with the new Switch model but hey, at least this addresses one of the biggest complaints about the Switch.

The Switch OLED will be available worldwide starting October 8th at $350.