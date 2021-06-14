S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC system requirements now available

The Steam page for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl as well as the official site are now listing the PC system requirements for the game.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – minimum system requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – recommended system requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will launch on April 28th 2022 on Steam, Epic Game Store and Xbox Series X/S

source Steam page, STALKER 2 site