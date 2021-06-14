S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC system requirements now available
The Steam page for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl as well as the official site are now listing the PC system requirements for the game.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – minimum system requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 580 with 8GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Operating System: Windows 10 version 64-bit
- Disk space: 150 GB
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – recommended system requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT with 8GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with 11GB VRAM
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Operating System: Windows 10 version 64-bit
- Disk space: 150 GBa
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will launch on April 28th 2022 on Steam, Epic Game Store and Xbox Series X/S
source Steam page, STALKER 2 siteTags: Epic Games Store, S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Steam, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X