S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC system requirements now available

Posted by June 14, 2021

The Steam page for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl  as well as the official site are now listing the PC system requirements for the game.

Stalker2
 
 
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – minimum system requirements
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K
  • Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 580 with 8GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Operating System: Windows 10 version 64-bit
  • Disk space: 150 GB
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC – recommended system requirements
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
  • Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT with 8GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with 11GB VRAM
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Operating System: Windows 10 version 64-bit
  • Disk space: 150 GBa
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will launch on April 28th 2022 on Steam, Epic Game Store and Xbox Series X/S

source Steam page, STALKER 2 site

