CD Projekt Red announces Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

On top of releasing Cyberpunk 2077, Projekt will also bring the latest installment of the Witcher Series to the next generation consoles.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is already available on the Nintendo Switch and will be available on the next generation consoles releasing this holiday season.

We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Yes folks you read that right, if you already own the game for the Xbox One PlayStation 4 or on the PC, you get a free copy of the next-gen version of the game — which includes the base game and two DLC expansions — alongside any other content you have sans any mods you have applied.

On the PC front, this means ray tracing and faster loading times — to make good use of the new tensor cores of the RTX 3000 series GPUs

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will reportedly launch in 2021 according to CD Projekt Red’s Radek Grabowski, but as of publishing no exact date is available.