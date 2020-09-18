Capcom teases Monster Hunter: Rise for Nintendo Switch

As Monster Hunter World: Iceborne finally wrapping up it’s development and update cycle with the release of Fatalis, many have been wondering what’s next for the Monster Hunter Series — Capcom answered that today with a short announcement from the recent Nintendo Direct Mini: A new Monster Hunter game for the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer gives us a great overview of what’s in store, and what excites me is the new system that allows you to move across environments using the wire bug — something akin to the clutch claw in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne but usable anywhere.

There also seems a bit more focus on solo play as we get a new companion to fight along side your hunter and felyne companion — the Palamute.

Calling it now, we’d see cutscenes of them fighting

New monsters confirmed:

Aknosom

Tetranadon

Great Izuchi

Magnamalo

Confirmed comebacks:

This hairy girl

Oh boi, Arachnophobia is back

Monster Hunter Rise will be available globally starting March 26, 2021 and pre-orders for the digital version are now up on the eShop:

Capcom has already announced some details on merch and the Collector’s Edition as seen below:

We’ll post more details as they arise but it looks to be a great new experience all over again — just hoping we get G Rank/Master Rank off the bat.