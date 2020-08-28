Monster Hunter World: The Final Stand unveils Fatalis
Yes Monster Hunter fans, you read that right.
Fatalis the Black Dragon is back.
A new area, a new character and a new end game monster.
Capcom has ensured that the last free update for Iceborne is memorable as hell – and I thought Alatreon was the biggest updated we’d get.
And now for quality of life bits
The game system will have update that brings in a new skill called Clutch Claw Boost. This basically improves all attacks done while grappling onto a monster using the Clutch Claw.
For hunters who love to tinker with the looks of their character, great news – as with the weapons, you can now choose any armor piece as a layered armor.
