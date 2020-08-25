Game Dev Tycoon heading to Nintendo Switch

The beloved successor to Game Dev Story, Game Dev Tycoon is headed for the Nintendo Switch and we don’t have to wait long — it’s set to release on October 8.

Game Dev Tycoon is a management centric game where you play as a budding game developer starting out in his basement in the 1980s. Over the course of your career, you will be able to develop games for consoles with real life counter parts and of course pit your work against the releases of your rivals.

The Switch version will come with cross-save support but it isn’t clear how this will work yet.

The game is currently available on Android, iOS and PC with the switch becoming the latest platform for this beloved game to be on.