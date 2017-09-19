PEGI has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4

You read that right. FF IX on the PS4.

The Pan European Game Information board has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4.

Previously remastered and released for iOS/Android and via Steam, the rating implies that Square Enix is bringing the numbered Final Fantasy title. I’m hoping we get a PS Vita port as well.

No official word from Square Enix yet but we’re all hoping that an official announcement is made soon.

Read more at http://gematsu.com/2017/09/final-fantasy-ix-rated-ps4-europe#MSPkzMXblBHzDo61.99