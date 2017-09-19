Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » PEGI has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4

PEGI has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4

Posted by September 19, 2017 • PlayStation 4Add Comment

You read that right.  FF IX on the PS4.

The Pan European Game Information board has rated Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4.  

Previously remastered and released for iOS/Android and via Steam, the rating implies that Square Enix is bringing the numbered Final Fantasy title.  I’m hoping we get a PS Vita port as well.

No official word from Square Enix yet but we’re all hoping that an official announcement is made soon.

Read more at http://gematsu.com/2017/09/final-fantasy-ix-rated-ps4-europe#MSPkzMXblBHzDo61.99

Tags: , ,

Related content:

  1. Final Fantasy Type-0 heads to PC via Steam
  2. Square Enix celebrates 25th Final Fantasy anniversary with a sale
  3. Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD for international release
  4. Square Enix announces Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster limited edition
  5. Square Enix opens up Final Fantasy 25th anniversary Teaser site
  6. Square-Enix announces Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
  7. Square Enix teases Final Fantasy Type-0 Collector’s Edition
  8. Final Fantasy XIII-2 demo now available on PS3 & Xbox 360
  9. Final Fantasy VII now available on Steam
  10. Final Fantasy X HD will release with Final Fantasy X-2 on Vita and PlayStation 3

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats