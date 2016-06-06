Final Fantasy XII gets a PlayStation 4 remaster

Praise be Square Enix, now I’m throwing my money at the screen 🙂

Square Enix has just announced theFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4 set for a 2017 release.

Here’s a teaser trailer for you guys who are like me trying to catch their breath with this announcement:

The HD Remaster will include visual changes like enhanced character models, backgrounds, and cutscenes and gameplay improvements like auto-save and shorter loading times. Also included (which is a very welcome option) is that the game will have both Japanese and English voiceovers.

Visual Improvements

High-resolution upgrades for backgrounds, character models, and all 2D parts including fonts

High-resolution upgrades for movie scenes

Introduction of current generation visual expression

Sound Improvements

7.1ch surround support

High-quality voice support

English and Japanese voices (switch between them in the game configuration)

Original and newly re-recorded BGMs (switch between them in the game configuration)

Usability Improvements

Shorter load times

Auto-save functionality added

Improved high-speed mode and improved play time operability during high-speed mode

Square Enix, my wallet official hates you again.