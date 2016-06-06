Final Fantasy XII gets a PlayStation 4 remaster
Praise be Square Enix, now I’m throwing my money at the screen 🙂
Square Enix has just announced theFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4 set for a 2017 release.
Here’s a teaser trailer for you guys who are like me trying to catch their breath with this announcement:
The HD Remaster will include visual changes like enhanced character models, backgrounds, and cutscenes and gameplay improvements like auto-save and shorter loading times. Also included (which is a very welcome option) is that the game will have both Japanese and English voiceovers.
Visual Improvements
- High-resolution upgrades for backgrounds, character models, and all 2D parts including fonts
- High-resolution upgrades for movie scenes
- Introduction of current generation visual expression
Sound Improvements
- 7.1ch surround support
- High-quality voice support
- English and Japanese voices (switch between them in the game configuration)
- Original and newly re-recorded BGMs (switch between them in the game configuration)
Usability Improvements
- Shorter load times
- Auto-save functionality added
- Improved high-speed mode and improved play time operability during high-speed mode
Square Enix, my wallet official hates you again.Tags: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XII, PlayStation 4, Zodiac Age