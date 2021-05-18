Genshin Impact to get 2FA verification with next patch

Dear Traveler,

To further improve your account security, we are adjusting our current security verification functions. After 5/17 18:00 (UTC+8), a new security verification function will take effect when you log in. Once this function is active, a verification code will be sent to your linked email address or mobile number when you log in to a new device to ensure that it is you using that device. In that event, please ensure that all the information is correct.

*You can access and manage your settings through miHoYo Account > Account Management > Login Devices.

*Please remember your linked account information and do not share your password with any other party. Make sure that you are using a secure network to log into the game to avoid possible risks to your account’s security.

*If you have not linked an email address or a mobile number, please do so as soon as possible to help increase your account’s security, Travelers!