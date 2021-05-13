DualSense controllers get Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors

Sony will be launching two new colors for the DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 and they will be available in stores next month — something that we can’t say for the PlayStation 5 console.

Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

This is the first time we’re seeing colors introduced into the PlayStation 5 line since release — and we’re hoping this also comes to the consoles themselves.

source PlayStation Blog