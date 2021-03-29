Sony officially set to close PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita digital stores

The writing has been clear on the wall but it’s still sad to see the official announcement.

As per Sony’s official notice board.

If you’re wondering if your purchased content will no longer be available, then don’t worry, Sony thought of that:

The only thing that gets shut down is acquiring new content (so games, DLCs, themes, etc). But all content that you already own will still be accessible.

We are closing PlayStation™Store on PlayStation®3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation®Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021.

What features can I use after the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices?

Features you will still be able to access:

You will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles.

You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content.

You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation®Plus vouchers.

You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation®Plus as long as you remain a member of the service.

Features you will lose access to:

You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content.

You will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP.

You will no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality for these devices close. Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation™Store on the web, PlayStation®App or on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

How do I access my owned games?

You can download your owned content onto your PS3, PS Vita or PSP device by accessing the Download List on the respective device.

I am only active on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices, and do not currently own a PS4 or PS5. What will happen to any funds left in my PSN wallet after the closure of the PlayStation™Store for these devices?

Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation™Store on the web, PlayStation®App or on PS4 and PS5 consoles. If you are only active on a PS3, PS Vita or PSP device, don’t use a PS4 or PS5 console, and don’t plan on using one, you may request a refund of any funds left in your wallet. We recommend that if you plan to top up your wallet prior to the store closures, you only top up by the minimum amount required to buy the desired content. We will be updating this page with more details on how to request such a refund.

Will I still be able to purchase cross-buy content following the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP?

Yes, you will still be able to purchase cross-buy content through PlayStation™Store on the web, PlayStation®App, or on PS4 and PS5 consoles and access both the PS4 version and the PS3/PS Vita/PSP versions.

Will the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices have any impact on my PlayStation®Plus membership or PlayStation™Now subscription?

No, this will have no impact on users’ existing PlayStation®Plus membership or PlayStation™Now subscription.

Will the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices have any impact on titles that I’ve claimed through my PlayStation®Plus membership?

No, you will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation®Plus as long as you remain a member of the service.

Will I still be able to redeem vouchers on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices following the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality?

You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation®Plus vouchers on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices once PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality for these devices close.

You will no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality for these devices close.

Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation™Store on the web, PlayStation®App or on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Will I still be able to download owned video content following the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices?

Yes, you will still be able to download and stream owned video content following the closure of PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices. Video content that you own can be streamed on PS3, PS4 or PS5 through the My Videos app, or on mobile devices through the PlayStation™Video app.