So soon after the 10th year anniversary of the Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo has announced that it will stop taking repair orders for some Nintendo 3DS models.

The official statement from Nintendo is as follows:

Due to the difficulty in securing the necessary parts for repair, we will no longer be able to accept repair requests for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL as of March 31, 2021.

The affected models and how to identify them are as follows

Original Nintendo 3DS – Model No. CTR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “CW” or “CB”

Original Nintendo 3DS XL – Model No. SPR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “SW” or “SB”

New Nintendo 3DS – Model No. KTR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “YW”

Even if units are sent in before this deadline, Nintendo warned that they may not be able to proceed with the repairs if stocks of necessary parts no longer in stock.

