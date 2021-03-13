Grab Surviving Mars from the Epic Game Store for free

Epic Game Store has a new title up for grabs — for free — and that’s the futuristic strategy game Surviving Mars.

Made by Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games, the single player game challenges you to build a city on the Red Planet. The offer ends on March 18 so be sure to act fast.

Important note: only the base game is free, you still need to shell out money for the DLC which range from $3.99 for Stellaris Dome to $19.99 for the green Planet add on.

Grab it now on the Epic Game Store