Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Grab Surviving Mars from the Epic Game Store for free

Grab Surviving Mars from the Epic Game Store for free

Posted by March 13, 2021 • PC GamesAdd Comment

Epic Game Store has a new title up for grabs — for free — and that’s the futuristic strategy game Surviving Mars.

 

Made by Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games, the single player game challenges you to build a city on the Red Planet. The offer ends on March 18 so be sure to act fast.

Important note: only the base game is free, you still need to shell out money for the DLC which range from $3.99 for Stellaris Dome to $19.99 for the green Planet add on.

Grab it now on the Epic Game Store

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats