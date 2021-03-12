Grab Metro 2033 for free until March 15

Thrifty gamers heads up. You can grab a free copy Metro 2033 from this until March 15.

Yes it’s free.

Grab it from Steam.

Do note that 4A Games is giving away the original version of Metro 2033 from 2010 and not Metro 2033 Redux — which is a version of the same game with improved graphics.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR METRO 2033 MINIMUM:

OS: Windows XP, Vista, or 7 Processor: Dual core CPU (any Core 2 Duo or better) Memory: 1GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 9, Shader Model 3 compliant graphics cards (GeForce 8800, GeForce GT220 and above) DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c Enabling 3D Vision:



Metro 2033 utilizes NVIDIA 3D Vision with compatible cards and hardware. To play Metro 2033 in 3D you will require:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 275 and above recommended A 120Hz (or above) monitor NVIDIA 3D Vision kit Microsoft Windows Vista or Windows 7

RECOMMENDED:

Processor: Any Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU Memory: 2GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 10 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 260 and above) DirectX®: DirectX 10 or higher Optimum Requirements:



Processor: Core i7 CPU Memory: 8GB RAM or higher Graphics: NVIDIA DirectX 11 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 480 and 470) DirectX®: DirectX 11



Offer ends Monday, March 15 at 10:00 am Pacific.