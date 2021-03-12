Grab Metro 2033 for free until March 15
Thrifty gamers heads up. You can grab a free copy Metro 2033 from this until March 15.
Yes it’s free.
Grab it from Steam.
Do note that 4A Games is giving away the original version of Metro 2033 from 2010 and not Metro 2033 Redux — which is a version of the same game with improved graphics.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR METRO 2033
MINIMUM:
-
-
Enabling 3D Vision:
- OS: Windows XP, Vista, or 7
- Processor: Dual core CPU (any Core 2 Duo or better)
- Memory: 1GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX 9, Shader Model 3 compliant graphics cards (GeForce 8800, GeForce GT220 and above)
- DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c
-
-
- Metro 2033 utilizes NVIDIA 3D Vision with compatible cards and hardware. To play Metro 2033 in 3D you will require:
-
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 275 and above recommended
- A 120Hz (or above) monitor
- NVIDIA 3D Vision kit Microsoft Windows Vista or Windows 7
RECOMMENDED:
-
-
Optimum Requirements:
- Processor: Any Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX 10 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 260 and above)
- DirectX®: DirectX 10 or higher
-
-
- Processor: Core i7 CPU
- Memory: 8GB RAM or higher
- Graphics: NVIDIA DirectX 11 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 480 and 470)
- DirectX®: DirectX 11
Offer ends Monday, March 15 at 10:00 am Pacific.Tags: 4A Games, Metro 2033, Steam