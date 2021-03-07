Genshin Impact version 1.4 update ‘Invitation of Windblume’ launches March 17

The version 1.4 update for Genshin Impact, dubbed “Invitation of Windblume,” will launch on March 17, adding new playable character Rosaria and more, developer miHoYo announced.

Here is an overview of the update, via the PlayStation Blog:

Greetings, Travelers! Genshin Impact’s dev team here once again with exciting news and previews of the game’s upcoming version 1.4 update, launching March 17. We hope you’ve all had a wonderful time exploring and taking part in Liyue Harbor’s Lantern Rite. As the chill of winter begins to fade across Teyvat to make way for spring, we’d like to share an inside look at a traditional annual festival in Mondstadt—the Windblume Festival. As the beauty of spring fills the city, we hope that everyone will join the citizens of Mondstadt in a heartfelt celebration of freedom and life.

All Travelers who are at Adventure Rank 20 or above and have completed the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” will be invited to join the cordial celebration of the Windblume Festival. Throughout the festival, there will be numerous mini games to play with tons of rewards and prizes. Players will even have a very special chance to spend time hanging out with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun, with the possibility of experiencing different endings and memories depending on your choices and interactions with each character.

A Time for Special Memories

As swirling dandelions begin to fill the warm spring air, the people of Mondstadt gather together to celebrate the Windblume Festival. The festival’s origin can be traced back to the liberation of Mondstadt two thousand six hundred years ago.

However, as the traditions of the Windblume Festival were passed down through the generations, the festival has gradually come to signify a cultural celebration of romance and passion. Couples and love birds alike will use the occasion as a chance to spend a lovely time together, and Mondstadt locals will often recommend Cape Oath as the perfect spot to confess one’s feelings and pledge romantic vows. During this time of love and freedom, Travelers will also have a unique chance to spend a special time together with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun. Choices and interactions that players make with the characters may lead to different endings, with each actual ending awarding players with a Hangout Memory illustration.

Festive Challenges Await

In preparation for this year’s festivities, the Knights of Favonius and the Adventurers’ Guild have assembled the most festive mini games the city has ever witnessed, with a variety of activities awaiting both Travelers and Mondstadt locals alike. The majority of the Windblume mini games will support both single-player and co-op mode, so whether you’re playing solo, with a group of buddies, or together with that special someone, the games are sure to leave fun, lasting memories for all that participate.

This year, the Knights of Favonius has organized three primary mini games: Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze. Each mini game will have four different difficulty levels to test your skills in archery, gliding, and ballads. By completing the mini games, players will receive rewards and a certain number of Festive Tour Tickets (rewards for the mini games can only be claimed once through Single Player mode). The Festive Tour Tickets can be exchanged in the Event Shop for bountiful Talent Level-Up Materials as well as two new exclusive gadgets: the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon and the Windsong Lyre.

If it’s a tougher challenge you’re after, then you may try the Peculiar Wonderland—a special domain recently discovered and renovated by the Adventurers’ Guild as a festival event. Unlike the other event mini games, Peculiar Wonderland is a series of challenges that will demand both mind and muscle from even the most experienced of adventurers. Upon entering the Peculiar Wonderland, players will face three random challenge scenarios. Depending on the performance in the random challenges, players will gain buffs to use in a final boss fight. By completing the Peculiar Wonderland, players will receive Peculiar Collab Coupons, which can be exchanged for Weapon Ascension Materials and a brand-new 4-star bow, the Windblume Ode.

All this and much more awaits players in version 1.4. We’ll leave it to you to explore and discover all that the Windblume Festival has to offer.

Continue Your Journey Alongside Dainsleif and Rosaria

In addition to all the events in the upcoming update, the Traveler will also be continuing their story as they further investigate the Abyss Order with Dainsleif the “Bough Keeper.” As the story unravels, players will find themselves in an all-new domain where they’ll discover a defiled Statue of the Seven and encounter a powerful new enemy—an Abyss Herald. Finally, players will begin uncovering the secrets behind Teyvat’s first Ruin Guard in Stormterror’s Lair.

In version 1.4, we’ll be adding Rosaria “Thorny Benevolence” as a new 4-star playable character. Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius who players may have already encountered during their adventures with Albedo in Dragonspine. Bearing a Cryo Vision, Rosaria is a powerful polearm wielder with an Elemental Skill that allows her to instantly shift behind her enemy, piercing and slashing them to deal Cryo damage. Her Elemental Burst allows her to attack with a mighty slash, causing massive Cryo damage and summoning a frigid Ice Lance that deals continuous Cryo damage to nearby enemies.

Last but not least, we’d like to share some adjustments and optimizations that will be coming in version 1.4 which will allow Travelers to experience a more fun and enjoyable journey. First, as the Original Resin limit has been previously increased from 120 to 160, the version 1.4 update will allow Travelers to hold up to five Condensed Resin in their Inventory. Also, the new version will grant Travelers the option of lowering their World Level to better suit their needs in single-player and co-op mode.