Epic Games buys Fall Guys developer Mediatonic

Posted by March 3, 2021

Mediatonic became one of the few gaming companies that became the darling of 2020 with the release of Fall Guys for the PS4 via PlayStation Plus and PC via Steam. 

Epic Games has announced that it has acquired Mediatonic for an undisclosed amount.

For anyone worried, both companies assure us that they will continue to support all current platforms (which includes Steam) and will still push through with bringing the game on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox with cross-play one of the wishlist features to come later.

source MediaTonic, Epic Games

