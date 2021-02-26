Atma Xplorer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets PlayStation 5 version via Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

Posted by February 26, 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade was just announced for the PlaStation 5 — basically a next gen console version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake — alongside a new PS5 exclusive DLC for Yuffie!.

Great news for buyers original version Playstation 4 as we’ll be getting it for free when we get a PlayStation 5 — with the Yuffie episode still a separate purchase.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will feature the following enhancements:

  • Improved textures, lighting, background
  • Faster loading times.
  • Performance Mode – 60fps at 4K resolution
  • Graphics Mode – 30fps with ray tracing at 4K resolution
  • Normal (Classic) mode added
    • This mode lets players play the game with a more turn-based combat system, but with a Normal difficulty (Classic mode was previously limited to Easy).
  • DualSense features
  • New episode featuring Yuffie
    • The episode will also include new characters, as well as a new boss battle
  • Photo Mode

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will release for PS5 on June 10, 2021.

