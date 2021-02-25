Diablo II Resurrected PC System Requirements and Mod Support Confirmed

Blizzard Entertainment has shared the official system requirements for the upcoming remake of Diablo II.

The recommended specs are pretty modest so a machine that could run Diablo III would be able to run DII:R.

Minimum Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

RAM: 8 GB

HDD Space Requiried: 30 GB

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Operating System: Windows® 10

Recommended Specifications

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Operating System: Windows® 10

Blizzard has also confirmed that the game will come with mod support for the PC.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will come with the Lord of Destruction expansion. It is available to pre-order for $39.99 from Battle.Net.