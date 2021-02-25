Diablo II Resurrected PC System Requirements and Mod Support Confirmed
Blizzard Entertainment has shared the official system requirements for the upcoming remake of Diablo II.
The recommended specs are pretty modest so a machine that could run Diablo III would be able to run DII:R.
Minimum Requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850
- RAM: 8 GB
- HDD Space Requiried: 30 GB
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
- Operating System: Windows® 10
Recommended Specifications
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 30 GB
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Operating System: Windows® 10
Blizzard has also confirmed that the game will come with mod support for the PC.
Diablo 2 Resurrected will come with the Lord of Destruction expansion. It is available to pre-order for $39.99 from Battle.Net.Tags: Diablo II, Diablo II: Resurrected