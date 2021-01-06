Sony Interactive Entertainment ends production of all PS4 models except one in Japan

Atma Xplorer

With the PlayStation 5 launched and having stock issues, it was inevitable that Sony will start pulling the plug on the PlayStation 4.

 

 

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has ended most of the PlayStation 4 slim (CUH-2000 series) models and all PlayStation 4 Pro (CUH-7000 series) models in Japan, the company confirmed.  The only remaining PlayStation 4 in production is the standard Jet Black 500GB model.

The original PlayStation 4 launched way back in February 2014 (which is now no longer in production), the PlayStation 4 slim launched in September 2016 in Japan, followed by PlayStation 4 Pro in November 2016.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be switching the newly freed production lines to manufacture PlayStation 5, which continues to face extreme stock shortages everywhere.

