Save up to Php 5000 with Sony’s Incredible Deals 2020 for the PlayStation 4

If you’re still on the fence on getting a PlayStation 5 and are looking for discounts or deals on the PlayStation 4 then you’re in luck.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) has announced Incredible Deals 2020 where the PlayStation 4 will have discounts and bundles , saving you up to 5,000 pesos.

Starting December 14, 2020 to January 3, 2021, you can purchase the following PlayStation 4, accessories and games from selected major retailers:

PS4 Mega Pack 1TB HDD featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Gran Turismo Sport, for only PHP12,990 (discount of PHP5,000)

PlayStation 4 Pro Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition / Horizon Zero Dawn 1TB HDD, for only PHP18,990 (discount of PHP5,000)

DualShock4 (selected colors only), at promotional price of PHP1,990 (discount of PHP1,000)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP2,190 (discount of PHP800)

Death Stranding (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)

Nioh 2 (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)

Select PlayStation Hits titles such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Ratchet & Clank (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP765 (discount of PHP325)