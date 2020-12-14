Save up to Php 5000 with Sony’s Incredible Deals 2020 for the PlayStation 4
If you’re still on the fence on getting a PlayStation 5 and are looking for discounts or deals on the PlayStation 4 then you’re in luck.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) has announced Incredible Deals 2020 where the PlayStation 4 will have discounts and bundles , saving you up to 5,000 pesos.
Starting December 14, 2020 to January 3, 2021, you can purchase the following PlayStation 4, accessories and games from selected major retailers:
- PS4 Mega Pack 1TB HDD featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Gran Turismo Sport, for only PHP12,990 (discount of PHP5,000)
- PlayStation 4 Pro Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition / Horizon Zero Dawn 1TB HDD, for only PHP18,990 (discount of PHP5,000)
- DualShock4 (selected colors only), at promotional price of PHP1,990 (discount of PHP1,000)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP2,190 (discount of PHP800)
- Death Stranding (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)
- Nioh 2 (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP1,495 (discount of PHP695)
- Select PlayStation Hits titles such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Ratchet & Clank (Disc version), at promotional price of PHP765 (discount of PHP325)