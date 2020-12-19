Atma Xplorer

Grab The Long Dark today for free on the Epic Game Store

December 19, 2020

Today’s free game for Day 3 of Epic Games’s insane Holiday 2020 sale is The Long Dark.

Developed by Hinterland Studio Inc., The Long Dark is a  single-player, exploration-survival game that allows players to explore the expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. Players are challenged to survive the cold, as well as all the threats of Mother Nature.

Players may choose between the episodic Story Mode with three major episodes, Wintermute, Survival Mode that features up to four experiences for testing the player’s survival instinct in different environments, and  Challenge Mode for unlocking other features game.

You may check the full trailer below:

Login to your Epic Games Store account and grab The Long Dark for free now.  You can claim The Long Dark for free until December 21, 2020

