Grab Metro 2033 Redux for free on the Epic Game Store

Today’s free game for Day 5 of Epic Games’s insane Holiday 2020 sale is Metro 2033 Redux

In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.

You may check the full trailer below:

Login to your Epic Games Store account and grab Metro 2033 Redux for free now. You can claim The Long Dark for free until December 23, 2020