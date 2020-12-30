If you’re like me and are using Nvidia’s prebuilt GeForce Experience to record and stream games AND playing Genshin Impact, you’re likely miffed that the game doesn’t properly work with this.

Here’s a a simple guide on how to make it work:

By default when you try to enable any of GeForce Experience’s feature on Genshin Impact this happens.

It throws you right onto the desktop instead of working correctly.

How do we get GeForce Experience working with Genshin Impact?

Dont’ worry it’s fairly simple.

Open Nvidia Control Panel from the Start Menu On 3D Settings, click on Manage 3D Settings On the Manage 3D Settings screen, click Program Settings

Click the Add Button and search for the Genshin Impact application (it’s GenshinImpact.exe, not the launcher.exe). If Windows doesn’t automatically populate this for you, you need to find the Genshin Impact installation folder.

Click Add Selected Program

And that’s it, when you launch Genshin Impact and trigger the hotkey for GeForce Experience, it should now work as it should with the game instead of dropping you to the desktop.