Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the PlayStation store, all digital purchases will be offered a full refund

2020 is a year of firsts and now we’re seeing a recently launched game pulled from the PlayStation store so close to launch. Sony has delisted Cyberpunk 2077 and removed installation from PlayStation consoles purchased from it’s digital store.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the Playstation store, all customers will be offered a full refund.“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.



“Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

There is no word when the game will be reinstated but this is likely to be when CDPR has several hotfixes available for most of the game’s most glaring issues (primarily performance on the base PS4 units).

CD Projekt Red in the meanwhile has committed to releasing patches to improve Cyberpunk 2077 with 1.04 being the latest one available — but that doesn’t seem to be enough for Sony and still delisted the game. More significant patches are planned for January and February.

To initiate the refund process, visit: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/cyberpunk-2077-refunds/

source: Sony PlayStation