Microsoft set to bring xCloud streaming to smart TVs

Microsoft has big plans for it’s cloud gaming streaming service xCloud and it’s betting on TV manufacturers to bring in gamers with an Xbox app.

For those of you who haven’t forked money for a decently spec’d smart TV, don’t worry. Microsoft is also working on it’s own dedicated streaming stick – something similar to Google’s Stadia on the Chromecast Ultra.

“We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you’ll need to play is a controller. Beyond that, we’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience.”.

For people subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass experience, this opens up a whole new set of opportunities to play. The only downside is that it’s still not available globally – something that might change when Microsoft releases the TV app.

sources Polygon, The Verge