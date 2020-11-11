Sony officially confirms PH launch date for the PlayStation 5

Philippines, 11th November 2020 – Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) today announced that the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) will be launched in the Philippines on 11th December 2020. The PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive will be available for an SRP of PHP 27,990.

With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls, the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history. Exclusive titles from SIE Worldwide Studios will be priced at launch from PHP 2,490 to PHP 3,490 on PS5.

SIE also announced the price for the following accessories that will launch alongside the PS5 console:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – PHP 3,990

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones PHP 5,590

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments PHP 3,290

DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers PHP 1,690

For more information, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/ps5.

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios