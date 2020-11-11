Sony officially confirms PH launch date for the PlayStation 5
And the magical date is December 11, 2020. We also finally have a price too/
Be sure to prepare your wallets folks.
Philippines, 11th November 2020 – Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) today announced that the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) will be launched in the Philippines on 11th December 2020. The PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive will be available for an SRP of PHP 27,990.
With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls, the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history. Exclusive titles from SIE Worldwide Studios will be priced at launch from PHP 2,490 to PHP 3,490 on PS5.
SIE also announced the price for the following accessories that will launch alongside the PS5 console:
-
DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – PHP 3,990
-
PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones PHP 5,590
-
HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments PHP 3,290
-
DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers PHP 1,690
For more information, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/ps5.
PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios
-
Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5
-
Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – PHP 3,490 (SRP)
-
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – PHP 2,490 (SRP)
-
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – PHP 3,490 (SRP)
-
Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – PHP 2,990 (SRP)
Unfortunately, local game stores like DataBlitz, iTech and Game One do not yet have info on how to pre-order the console. But seeing as it’s just a month away, keep glued to us for any updates.
source PlayStation PH