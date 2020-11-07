Sony confirms no 1440p support for the PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation Europe has officially confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will only support 1080p and 4k resolutions — unlike it’s competitor the Xbox Series S and Series X.

In an interview with IGN Italy, the company has confirmed that the next generation console will only work with standard resolutions for televisions and not non-standard resolutions available to gaming monitors.

This is a curious omission however as the PlayStation 4 currently runs in 1440p in some games.

On the upside, this means that developers only need to worry about 2 resolutions when releasing their games. On the flip side, this means that if you’re looking for a gaming monitor to connect with your PlayStation 5, you need it to be either 1080p or 4k or 8k or have someway to upscale it to 4k and 8k.