Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Sony confirms no 1440p support for the PlayStation 5

Sony confirms no 1440p support for the PlayStation 5

Posted by November 7, 2020 • PlayStation 5Add Comment

Sony PlayStation Europe has officially confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will only support 1080p and 4k resolutions — unlike it’s competitor the Xbox Series S and Series X.

PlayStation 5

In an interview with IGN Italy, the company has confirmed that the next generation console will only work with standard resolutions for televisions and not non-standard resolutions available to gaming monitors.

This is a curious omission however as the PlayStation 4 currently runs in 1440p in some games.

On the upside, this means that developers only need to worry about 2 resolutions when releasing their games.  On the flip side, this means that if you’re looking for a gaming monitor to connect with your PlayStation 5, you need it to be either 1080p or 4k or 8k or have someway to upscale it to 4k and 8k.

Tags:

Related content:

  1. Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Currently Free To Download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox
  2. Free PlayStation games from Sony’s Stay At Home Initiative
  3. How to fix controller not working with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Steam
  4. GoG reminds us of free games in it’s catalog
  5. Nintendo’s 2020 Summer Sale is up
  6. CD Projekt Red announces Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
  7. Golden Week sale at Humble Bundle, Japanese Games up to 85% off
  8. Nintendo Switch gets v10.0.2 firmware
  9. Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 5
  10. Monster Hunter World amd Iceborne on Sale on Steam

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats