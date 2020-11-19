DataBlitz announces PlayStation 5 pre-orders

Quick heads up for any one planning to pre-order a PlayStation 5 for the Philippine launch.

Act fast, you have until 5 pm today to secure your slot (but that’s just the first step). The actual pre-order starts tomorrow but you need to sign up to ensure your slot is secured.

With the release of the PlayStation 5 console coming up soon, we are glad to announce that we will be accepting ONLINE preorders for the PlayStation 5 tomorrow, November 20, 2020 (Friday), only from 2:00 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. (with preorders closing earlier if stock availability does not permit).



This preorder offer is open only to all who have signed up to our PlayStation 5 newsletter. We will send out an email tonight or tomorrow morning to everyone who had signed up as of 5:00 p.m. today (19-Nov.) which will include a unique link where customers may go to in order to preorder (note: link will only work by 2:00 p.m. tomorrow).



Same time, we would like to inform everyone ahead of time that it is highly likely that many would not be able to successfully get a pre-order slot for the PlayStation 5 console because stocks are EXTREMELY LIMITED for this initial offering; hence, we would be conducting our preorder offer strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one (1) pre-order slot per customer.



In order to allow for as many customers as possible to have the opportunity to preorder, any and all customers found to be preordering more than one (1) PS5 unit by using different accounts/email addresses will result in all their orders getting cancelled and their payments refunded.



We are sorry about the extremely limited stock situation right now brought on by the ongoing pandemic that is just beyond our control.



For those who have not yet signed up to our PS5 Newsletter, we strongly recommend signing up now to receive updates as we will be temporarily disabling it by 5:00 p.m. today. You may click the link below to sign up.



If you haven’t signed up for their news letter, head on to https://ecommerce.datablitz.com.ph/pages/ps5 and signin up before 5pm today :0

